|
|
Dr. Jeffrey Alan Kahn
Naples, FL - Jeffrey Alan Kahn, MD, 80 years old, a graduate of The University of Michigan Medical School in 1963, was the beloved husband of Nancy (née Kaden) for 57 years. First an Air Force flight surgeon, he later was Director of Laboratories in Cincinnati, OH and Morgantown, WV. Upon retirement, Jeff became an active consultant for matters concerning asbestos and black lung disease. His love of medicine brought him to participate weekly at the Continuing Care Conferences at Naples Community Hospital. A true scholar who forwarded the level of discourse wherever he was, he enjoyed being a founding member of a Great Books Discussion Group and a member of the Naples Council on World Affairs. He was also a talented watercolorist. He leaves behind his three daughters Carolyn, Melissa (Steve Goldberg), and Kristin (Kevin Fine), and 8 grandchildren, Sam and Clara Sorkin, Max, Eva and Holland Murphy, and Andrew, Justin, and Brendan Fine, as well as a sister, Cynthia Hosay (Philip Hosay) and brother, Frederick Kahn, MD (Allegra Schorr), a niece and nephew, and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at the Naples Board of Realtors, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd, on Friday, November 29th at 3:30 pm. The family will be receiving friends at home following the service. For online condolences please visit fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019