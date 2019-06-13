Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
601 Seagate Drive
Naples, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
601 Seagate Drive
Naples, FL
View Map
Jeffrey Antle, Sr.

Naples - Jeffrey Lynn Antel Sr., 77 years old of Naples, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 29, 1941. He was preceeded in death by his parents Joe Basil Antle and Ethel Cundiff.

He attended duPont Manual High School and Western Kentucky University. He retired from Olde Discount Corporation as a branch manager in 1999.

Survivors include Cecilia Anzures, his wife of 25 years, children by a previous marriage, Jeffrey Antle Jr. (wife Leah) and Emily Elizabeth Possidento (husband Alec), grandchildren, MacKenzie Lynn, Trevor William, Braden Jeffrey, Elizabeth Charlotte Antle; Olivia Caroline and Vincent William Possidento.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville,

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. William Catholic Church or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 13, 2019
