Services
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Dimino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Ann Dimino


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Ann Dimino Obituary
Jenny Ann Dimino

Naples - Jenny Ann Dimino, 80, died peacefully at 6:40 A.M on January 14th 2020. Jenny was born on 7/26/1939 in New York, NY and has been a resident of Naples for 26 years. She is survived by her husband James Dimino who she described as the love of her life for the last 60 years. Theirs was a incredible love story. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law to Denise, Debra, Chris and John. She was an extraordinary grandmother and secret keeper to Gillien, Chelsea, Gianna, Serena and Christina. Jenny was a beautiful, smart, strong, passionate woman who lived her life to the fullest. She was a pioneer of her time, having a successful career as a female Wall Street trader. She held down a career all while creating a loving home for James, Denise and Debra. She will be loved and remembered for all time. She will rest peacefully with her parents Gilda and Gaspar Cannella. Her legacy will live though her family. Viewing will be held Thursday January 16th from 6-9 P.M at Naples Funeral Home 3107 Davis Blvd, Naples FL, 34104. with a mass on January 17th at 10 A.M at St. Peter the Apostle at 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd Naples Fl 34113. Interment to follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -