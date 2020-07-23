Jerald H. Nixon
Naples, Florida - Jerald "Jerry" H. Nixon, 87, beloved husband of Arlene L. (ne?e Hoffman) Nixon for 47 wonderful years; loving father of Kimberly (Joel) Abern and Steven (Meghan) Nixon; cherished grandfather of Alexis Abern, Andrew Abern, and River Nixon; devoted son of the late Irving and Mollie Nixon; dear brother of the late Leah Harris, and Robert Nixon; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Jerry enjoyed working out, playing poker and watching sports (especially baseball). He was a veteran of the US Army and a proud member of IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), an electrician for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida, parkinsonassociationswfl.org
. Private services were held on Friday, July 24, 2020.