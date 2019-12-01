|
|
Jeremiah (Jerry) T. Reen
Naples - Jeremiah (Jerry) T. Reen, 85 of Naples, Florida.
Formerly of Plymouth and Dedham Massachusetts died on November 26, 2019. Jerry was born in Roslindale and was the son of the late Timothy and Kathleen (Brown) Reen. Jerry was the devoted husband to the late Cecelia (Gavin) Reen, loving father of Marybeth (Reen) White and her husband David White, Joseph G. Reen and his wife Victoria Reen and loving grandfather of the late Jacqueline K. Desai, Jonathan Desai, Grace Desai, Joseph G. Reen Jr. and John F. Reen. He is survived by his three sisters, Kay McDonough, Mary McMahon, Trudy Reen, many nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his sisters, Eileen McDonough, Rita Connolly and his brother, John Reen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019