Jeri Lee Vece, 75, of Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of James "Jim" A. Vece. Jeri spent her early childhood in Joliet, then at the IOOF Children's Home in Lincoln, IL and the La Grange Masonic Children's Home. Her upbringing shaped her values and had a profound influence on the woman she would become: honest, kind, caring, empathetic and generous. Jeri helped numerous people throughout her life, whether a family member, friend, neighbor, co-worker or stranger, she did so without question or complaint and without regard to her own need or circumstances. She was always preparing a meal for a neighbor, driving a friend to the airport, or sending a card or a kind word to someone that was ill; she cared for her parents and in-laws for many years while working full-time and helped raise her oldest granddaughter. She had a strong faith and was an example of selflessness and service to others throughout her life. Jeri graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1963. She always worked hard and held many different positions in the service industry. She worked as a restaurant server and managed the Porter House Restaurant in Bridgeview, IL, did general office work and was a keypunch operator at Western Electric in Cicero and South Side Ford Truck Center in Chicago, and finally retired from Oak Forest Hospital in 2007 as a Dietary Supervisor. Jeri and Jim made Bonita Springs their permanent home in 2012. She was genuinely interested in other people, made friends easily and seemed to know everyone. She could often be heard asking complete strangers about themselves and their "story." She was active, always on-the-go and definitely loved a party. She was a member of the Elks, and involved in many activities but especially enjoyed spending time with friends playing mah jongg, cards, bocce ball, and ping pong. She was the quintessential hostess and planned and hosted countless celebrations in her home and with friends. Jeri loved to travel, to see new places and experience new things. Above all, Jeri loved to spend time with her family; family was all-important and the center of her life. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren; she was a supportive and involved mother and grandmother, always encouraging and ready to celebrate any accomplishment. She never missed an opportunity to attend any of her grandchildren's activities and often travelled across country to do so. Jeri will be missed more than words can express. Her passing has left a hole in our family and our hearts. She will be remembered as a vibrant, beautiful, fun-loving, and kind soul. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, James A. Vece of Estero, FL, her loving children Tamara (Paul) Baumgartner of New Lenox, IL, James (Suzanne) Markovitz of McHenry, IL, Anthony Vece of Manhattan, IL, and nine beloved grandchildren: Carrie Jurkiewicz, Lindsay Baumgartner, Luke Baumgartner, Joshua Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Grace and Jacklyn Markovitz. Jeri was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Vece, parents Louis Spires of Joliet, IL and Elizabeth Cassata (neé Stickel) of Frankfort, IL, and her brothers Richard Spires and Louis Spires. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Frankfort, Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated since 1978









