Jerome J. Pinto
Naples - Jerome J. Pinto of Naples passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a short illness.
Jerry was raised in Queens, New York, where he attended St. John's University to become a pharmacist. He was the proprietor of North Point Pharmacy in Commack, Long Island and a fire fighter for the Dix Hills Fire Department for 30 years. He and his wife Theresa retired first to Wilmington, NC and then to Naples in 1998. Jerry worked at the Cleveland Clinic and then the Neighborhood Health Clinic for many years. Jerry and Theresa were members of the Royal Palm County Club for over 20 years as well as parishioners of Saint Agnes Catholic Church.
Jerry was predeceased by his wife Theresa and is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Mark), son Stephen, and daughter Mary (Keith) and grandchildren Kaitlin, Michael, Kyra Jane, and Davis.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019