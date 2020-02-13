|
|
Jerome R. Thirion Jr.
Naples - Jerry Thirion, Junior, age 77 of Naples, formally of Buffalo New York, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was a graduate of New York University of Buffalo. Jerry was an outstanding leader dedicated to his community. He was an active member of Saint William Catholic Church and was an active Board member on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a member of the Naples Chamber of Commerce and also served on the board of the United Way of Collier County. He was honored as the 2000 to 2001 Gulfshore Life Man of the Year.
He recently retired after 14 years as General Manager of the Bay Colony Golf Club. Jerry was cofounder and volunteer of Casa Jacinta y Francisco Orphanage in Nicaragua.
Jerry was a wine connoisseur, enjoyed tennis, boating and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerry and Eleanor Thirion. He is survived by his loving wife Diana of 43 years, daughter Diana, three grandchildren and sisters Denise and Renee.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Saint William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Dr, Naples. Burial at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 11th Ave. N., Naples on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Casa Jacinta y Francisco Orphanage.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020