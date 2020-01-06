|
Jerome (Jay) Schiller
Naples - Jerome (Jay) Schiller of Naples, Florida was a generous family man with a gentle and kind spirit and was truly loved by everyone that knew him. Devoted husband of 53 years to Lois (Taylor) Schiller and loving father to Robin (Fred), Deborah (Christopher), Stephen (Robin), Marc (Gloria), and loving grandfather to Joshua, Noah, Emma, Zachary, Sydney, Anthony (Eliane), Bianca, Carina, and Fernando (Dora).
Jay was born April 28, 1938 in Buffalo, New York to the parents of Goldie and Sidney Schiller (deceased), and is preceded in death by sister Deborah and brother David. Jay died Sunday, January 5, 2020 of natural causes in his home.
Bennet High School graduate (1956) and founder of City Mattress of WNY and Florida.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, January 7th at 6:30 pm at Chabad of Naples, 1789 Mandarin Rd. Private burial at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to .
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020