Jerry Adam Schwab
Naples, Florida - Jerry Adam Schwab, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Formerly of New Philadelphia, OH, he had been a Naples resident since 1986. He was born June 5, 1927 in New Philadelphia.
He was a member of the Naples Yacht Club, Royal Poinciana Club and the Naples Philharmonic (now Artis Naples).
Mr. Schwab is survived by his loving son, David A. (Sherri) Schwab of Ft. Myers, FL; and his grandsons, Adam and Johann Schwab.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Donna, just ten days before he passed away and by his son, Douglas in 1958.
A funeral service for both Jerry and Donna will take place Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 31, 2019