Jerry Joseph Stought
Jerry Joseph Stought

Jerry Joseph Stought died on October 26. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he graduated from Millersport High School in 1949 and Ohio University in 1954. He lost his leg in a tragic boating accident when he was thirteen, but that didn't dampen his enthusiasm for doing all he could in life. He loved to sing, act, swim, and dance, among other things.

Jerry met Mary Louise Pugh and married in 1955. They were married 54 years. He worked in his parents' grocery store and later as a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company. He loved being with people and never knew a stranger. He and Mary traveled all over the world, visiting six continents, with countries too numerous to list.

He is preceded in death by Mary and his son, Stanley. He is survived by his brother, Keith Stought of Millersport, OH, and his three sons, Stephen Stought (Gay) of Hermitage, TN; Todd Stought (Janell) of St Cloud, FL; and Jay Stought of Kissimmee, FL. He had six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church, 5501 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, St Cloud, FL, 34771 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. The service will be live streamed as well. Go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-9lq2kjsprFEczZ9Bfn6Tg.




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Grace Community Church
