Jerry Ronald Richards
Jerry Ronald Richards

Jerry Ronald Richards, born February 14, 1937 died October 11, 2020, a few days after suffering a fall. Jerry was son to the late George Richards Jr. and Mabelle (Borgerson) Richards. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean (Zappacosta) Richards. He is survived by his brother George (Maureen) Richards III, son Andrew (Karen) Richards, grandchildren Andrew Jr. and Anna and nephews George Richards IV and Gil Brunnhoeffer.

Jerry's love of learning led to many engineering accomplishments. A 1955 honors graduate of Lower Merion High School, he excelled at basketball and soccer. He earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree in 1959 from Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. His first job after college was with Philco where he worked for 10 years in the Philco Research Laboratory on Radio and Television. After Philco, Jerry worked for Radio Corporation of America (RCA) where he made significant contributions in Digital/Aerospace Communications. Jerry led a group of engineers and technicians winning the last David Sarnoff Technical Excellence Award. He continued his work in Space Communication while working for GE and Lockheed Martin, retiring in 1998.

Jerry grew up in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. He lived in Newtown Square, PA before retiring with his wife, Doris, to Naples, FL. From childhood, Jerry summered in Wildwood Crest, N.J. and loved recalling his days as a lifeguard there. His passions were computers, playing the violin, enjoying the arts and most importantly, his family. Jerry was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Cherishing his time with his grandchildren, he was never too busy for a tea party or video game. He enjoyed the last five years with his special friend, Delores Schweitzer.




Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
