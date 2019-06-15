Services
Jessica Dawn Pasco Walden

Jessica Dawn Pasco Walden Obituary
Jessica Dawn Pasco Walden

Naples - Born - Monday, June 15th, 1981 - Deceased - Friday, May 3rd, 2019

Jessica is survived by her parents: John and LaMair Pasco; her sister Mandy Martinez, her children: Jayde, Janessa, Jaxon and Jeniyana.

Her husband Atiba Walden, mother-in-law, Jennifer Williams and sister-in-law, Malkia Walden.

Plus lots of other family members; brother in law, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and multitudes of friends.

Jessica was born and raised in Naples, Fl. attended New Hope Ministries as her church

She attended Naples Christian Academy until 4th grade, then went to Golden Terrace Elementary, Golden Gate Middle and Naples High School.

She worked many jobs in Collier and touched a lot of people's lives. She was a beautiful person and had a wonderful heart.

We miss her greatly!
Published in Naples Daily News on June 15, 2019
