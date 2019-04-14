|
Jewell G. Wyman
Kalamazoo, MI
Age 91, died peacefully at Kairos
Dwelling in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Monday, April 8, 2019. Jewell was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 23, 1927, the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Mabel (McKissick) Herrington. She earned her master's degree from Wayne State
University and was one credit shy from receiving her PhD. Jewell retired from the Detroit Public Schools, where she worked as an educator and administrator for 30 years. She was a world traveler and enjoyed gardening, crafting and especially stamping in her most recent years. Jewell was a kind and generous woman who was easy to love and loved everyone. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Wyman and brother, Lloyd Herrington. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael) duBois and Bruce (Jennifer) Peel; grandchildren, Captain Rebecca duBois and Don (Elissa) and Darren Peel; and her brothers, Roger (Gerry) and Clayton (Annette)
Herrington. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kairos
Dwelling or the West Michigan Cancer Center. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at
www.joldersma-klein.com. Arrangements by: Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home - 917 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001 - 269-343-2628
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019