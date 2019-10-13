|
|
Jim Chapman
Monroe, NC - Jim Chapman, 84, of Monroe, NC, formerly of Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Flo, who passed away March 26, 2018 just a few months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his 3 children Rick (Michele) of Monroe, NC, Steve (Jill) of Chapin, SC, and Cindy (Dale) Pierce of Eastlake, OH. He is also survived by his brothers Jerry (Mollie) of Monroe, OH, and John of Seattle, WA, as well as his 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Jim was born on September 19, 1935 in Marion, OH to the late Greer and Pauline Chapman of Marion. After serving his country in the US Marine Corps, he graduated from Ohio University (bachelor's) and the University of Cincinnati (master's) in education. Jim was a teacher and head football coach in Ohio and Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years. He was honored with an induction in to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.
Jim and Flo spent most of their retirement years playing golf and socializing at their Spanish Wells Country Club residence in Bonita Springs.
Jim and Flo will be laid to rest together in a private ceremony at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Jim and Flo will be remembered with a joint "Celebration of Life" event to be held Saturday, November 2 at the Firehouse Grille & Pub in Willoughby Hills. Details of the event can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-and-flo-chapman-celebration-of-life-tickets-74584569455. If you plan to attend, please purchase a "free" ticket on the website. Please, no flowers.
Memorial gifts in honor of either Jim or Flo (or both) may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019