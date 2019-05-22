Jim Joiner



Naples, FL



Jim Joiner, age 73, of Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Jim is the son of Doris Joiner and James Joiner of Homestead, FL, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Susan, children Julie Christian and Steve Joiner, and sister, Judy Santucci. He had six grandchildren, whom he adored.



Jim graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia and returned to Homestead, Florida to be with his family where he met and married his wife of fifty-one years. They spent their honeymoon in Key West and returned home with one penny to their names.



Early in their marriage, Jim served in the National Guard, going away for basic training and sending numerous steamy love letters and photos to his sweetheart for their children to later find and giggle about.



A successful farmer in Homestead, Florida, Jim grew his business into a notable produce company that was incorporated in 1986 and named Florida Specialties. Along with the support of his wife, and several growers and friends, Florida Specialties grew into a premier supplier of fresh vegetables to retail chains and food service companies across the country and in Canada. Jim was well-respected within the agricultural community and served as the President of the Dade County Farm Bureau from 1988-1990.



Even after having achieved such great success in business, Jim would consider his most notable achievements in life to be his family. He adored his wife, Susan, and frequently danced with her at the spur of the moment to the delight of their children and grandchildren. To him, family was everything, and he would often pledge, "No Joiner Left Behind!"



Upon retirement, Jim could be found grouper fishing in Marco Island, on a baseball field, cheering on his grandson, fixing things in the yard, or telling off-color jokes by the pool with his family. He was a strong, hard-working man who would never quit. If you were lucky enough to earn his respect and his love, you could never lose it, and it continues even now that he is gone.



A memorial service will be held for Jim Joiner on June 2, 2019, at 4 pm at North Naples Baptist Church, 1811 Oakes Blvd., Naples, FL, 34119. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Turner Syndrome Society of the United States. www.turnersyndrome.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.