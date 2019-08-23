|
|
Jimmy Doria
Naples - Jimmy Doria (65) born in Harlingen, Texas on March 14th, 1954 and passed peacefully away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Aurora Doria of 48 years; his daughter Kristine Doria-Taylor (Russ); 3 sons Danny Doria (Tori), Frankie (Crystal), Nicki (Jackie); brothers, Lupe, Albert, Rey, Jose Doria; sisters, Maggie Doria, Flora Doria, Gloria Serna, Dolores Doria, Josie Flores, Lillie Doria; 9 grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Venoselao Ramirez Doria; mother, Josefina Hernandez Doria; sister, Irene (Doria) Estrada; brother, Serafin Doria; and nephew, Steven Doria.
Jimmy, a local business owner, with his wife and partner was a hard-worker and often would help out his family and friends when needed. He knew how to enjoy life most notably as "Texas Law" for many years racing Swamp Buggies here in Collier County. After retiring from the sport, his passion was enjoying his grandchildren who he adored dearly and his family who will miss his big heart. Jimmy was loved and admired by many friends and will truly be missed.
The family will receive visitors at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens at 525 111th Ave N on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made to the in memory of Jimmy Doria.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019