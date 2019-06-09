|
|
Jo Ann Marie Morrison
Naples - Jo Ann Marie Morrison, 93, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Jo Ann was born February 5, 1926 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late William and Stella Graf. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy, in Dubuque, Iowa, in June, 1944.
Upon retiring to Naples, FL, Jo Ann experienced an enjoyable 18 years of employment as Club Secretary to Bear's Paw Country Club, in Naples; retiring at age 78.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by respective spouses: William Koch, Jr. and Robert L. Morrison. Survivors include, her children: Jody (James) Vanderbilt, of Naples, FL; Randy (Karen) Koch, of Keller, TX, Chris (Diane) Koch, of Fowlerville, MI, and Diane (Dave) Patton, of Kalamazoo, MI; together with her loving grand children and great grand children.
Memorials in Jo Ann's name may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, June 14th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue, North, Naples, FL 34108.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Brookdale North, who have given Jo Ann such wonderful care and attention during the last four years while she was a resident at their facility.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 9, 2019