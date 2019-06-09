Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
625 111th Avenue
North Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Marie Morrison


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Ann Marie Morrison Obituary
Jo Ann Marie Morrison

Naples - Jo Ann Marie Morrison, 93, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Jo Ann was born February 5, 1926 in Dubuque, Iowa to the late William and Stella Graf. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy, in Dubuque, Iowa, in June, 1944.

Upon retiring to Naples, FL, Jo Ann experienced an enjoyable 18 years of employment as Club Secretary to Bear's Paw Country Club, in Naples; retiring at age 78.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by respective spouses: William Koch, Jr. and Robert L. Morrison. Survivors include, her children: Jody (James) Vanderbilt, of Naples, FL; Randy (Karen) Koch, of Keller, TX, Chris (Diane) Koch, of Fowlerville, MI, and Diane (Dave) Patton, of Kalamazoo, MI; together with her loving grand children and great grand children.

Memorials in Jo Ann's name may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, June 14th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue, North, Naples, FL 34108.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Brookdale North, who have given Jo Ann such wonderful care and attention during the last four years while she was a resident at their facility.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now