Services
Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church
1225 Piper Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Rist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Bacon Rist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo Bacon Rist Obituary
Jo Bacon Rist

Naples, FL

Jo Bacon Rist died on May 1 in Naples, FL. She was 81 years old. Born Effa Jo, on June 29, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ, she grew up in Clearwater, FL, and lived in Atlanta, GA,

Alexandria, VA and for many years in Ridgefield, CT. She and her husband retired here in 1994.

She is survived by her

husband of 64 years, John D. Rist; a daughter, Leslie Loughran; a son, Todd Rist; two grandsons, Andrew and Thomas Loughran; her sister, Sally Meeth; her brother, Tom Bacon; and by a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Thomas Bacon and J. J. (Joe) Bacon.

Jo was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and was, at the time of her death, active in the life of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church. She had a passion for the written word, was widely read, and was-herself-a gifted writer. Her knowledge and love of art made her an outstanding docent at The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She had a keen wit and a great sense of humor. Her creative approach to all things from quilting to story telling will be greatly missed-especially by her grandsons, whom she adored.

A service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception. Her ashes will be interred in a family plot in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Deacons' Fund of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Boulevard, Naples, FL 34110 or Avow

Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.