|
|
Jo Bacon Rist
Naples, FL
Jo Bacon Rist died on May 1 in Naples, FL. She was 81 years old. Born Effa Jo, on June 29, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ, she grew up in Clearwater, FL, and lived in Atlanta, GA,
Alexandria, VA and for many years in Ridgefield, CT. She and her husband retired here in 1994.
She is survived by her
husband of 64 years, John D. Rist; a daughter, Leslie Loughran; a son, Todd Rist; two grandsons, Andrew and Thomas Loughran; her sister, Sally Meeth; her brother, Tom Bacon; and by a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Thomas Bacon and J. J. (Joe) Bacon.
Jo was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA and was, at the time of her death, active in the life of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church. She had a passion for the written word, was widely read, and was-herself-a gifted writer. Her knowledge and love of art made her an outstanding docent at The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She had a keen wit and a great sense of humor. Her creative approach to all things from quilting to story telling will be greatly missed-especially by her grandsons, whom she adored.
A service in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception. Her ashes will be interred in a family plot in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Deacons' Fund of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, 1225 Piper Boulevard, Naples, FL 34110 or Avow
Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 3, 2019