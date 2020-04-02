|
|
Joan A. Conrad
Westlake, OH - Joan A. Conrad, 88, of Westlake, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March, 31, 2020. Joan was born December 27, 1931 in Cleveland, OH, to the late James P. Dever and Bridget "Delia" (Lavelle) Dever and was a lifelong Cleveland resident. Beloved wife for 64 years of the love of her life, the late Edward J. Conrad, Jr.; loving mother of Edward, III (Linda), Mary Jo (Mike), Sharon, Robert (Laurel), grandchildren Mark (Stephanie), Brad, Jeffrey (Karina), Megan, Christopher (Katie), Kerry (Andrew), Courtney and Carolyn and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ashton and Kolten. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna May, brothers, James P., John and Eugene Dever and grandson, Matthew C. Morse. Joan attended St. Joseph's Academy and was the Senior Class President graduating in 1949. She attended Notre Dame College on a scholarship. She worked for the FBI in Cleveland before working in Ed's family business, Conrad's Church Goods. She and Ed founded Conrad's Tire Express and Total Car Care in 1969, growing the business from one location to over 38 and expanding the business holdings by acquiring Elyria Spring & Stamping Company and S & H Industries. Joan was an avid golfer being a former member of Westwood and Avon Oaks Country Clubs. She wintered in Naples, Florida where she spent many wonderful years with friends at Collier's Reserve Country Club and Old Collier Club. She and Ed were memorialized in Golf Digest for a husband and wife having a hole in one during the same round of golf at The Greenbrier Lakes Course and having Sam Sneed sign their score card. She travelled extensively throughout the world and took her whole family to her beloved Ireland in 2007. A devoted Catholic, Joan was privileged to have a private audience and mass with Pope John Paul II, now a canonized saint. Joan enjoyed social gatherings and always had a joke to share with friends and family. Joan and Ed, together in love again. The family will hold a private interment at Lakewood Park Cemetery. A funeral mass and celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. Family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Academy, 3470 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44111, Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland, 2600 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124 or Monastery of Poor Clares, 3501 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland OH 44111 and St. Ignatius High School, 1911 West 30th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020