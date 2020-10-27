Joan Adelaide Looney



Joan Adelaide Looney who recently lost her battle with cancer was born in Plainfield, New Jersey to John Robert and Adelaide Johnson. She graduated from Marietta College in Ohio with a BA in English and Rutgers University with a Masters in Education. She was a summer exchange student at Lincoln College of Oxford University and attended summer classes at University of Madrid.



She had a never ending love of travel which led her to visit 162 countries and all 50 states.



She loved teaching high school English in Maryland ,Virginia and New Jersey but eventually succumbed to the travel bug and became a full time Leisure Travel Specialist. Her motto was "Travel is the one thing you buy that makes you richer."



Joan's other passions included cats. All of her personal cats were rescued long haired tigers who were mostly named after her favorite soccer players, reflecting another passion - Barcelona soccer.



She loved to cook and belonged to several gourmet groups. Since she moved a lot , that often meant starting a new group if none existed . She also led several dine around groups. Joan was always ready to try something new.



She adored The Rolling Stones and attended their last 8 concerts. Rock music was always playing loudly in one of her many Lexus automobiles.



When she retired to Florida she took up golf. When she made a hole in One in her second year of playing, she decided her work on the course was done and spent more time working with cat rescue groups.



Joan had a great sense of independence and found a home at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples where she was always eager to contribute however she could.



She was married to Glen Looney for 54 years and is survived by daughter Karin Looney, grandchildren Mara,Ivan,Sage and Rane, and son-in-law Greg Sanders. A son Michael Glen Looney preceded her in death.









