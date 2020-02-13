|
Joan Adell Gorman
Naples - Gorman, Joan Adell (nee: Miller) of Naples, Florida, 3/20/1929 - 2/10/2020, Born in the Bronx, New York in 1929, Joan attended Evander Childs High School, graduating in 1946. She studied at Hunter College and worked for the New York Telephone Company where she met her future husband Calvin Gorman (1924-2007). They were married in 1952 and raised their family in the Northern Suburbs of New Jersey. As she was known by her five grandchildren, "Mimi" is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey (Victoria) of Montezuma, Costa Rica, James (Mary) of Naples, Florida, John (Autumn) of Annapolis, Maryland; grandchildren, Callie of Rochester, New York, Marisa and Jaimie of Boston, Massachusetts, and Charleigh and Calvin of Annapolis, Maryland. Joan is also survived by her favorite first cousin, Betty Ann Schmidt of Ft Myers, Florida. Mimi loved her life in Florida and was looking forward to a couple of her granddaughters weddings later this year.
Funeral Services will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) on Saturday, February 15th with a Gathering from 12pm-2pm and a Funeral Service to follow at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor/memory of Joan A. Gorman to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/).
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020