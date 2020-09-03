1/1
Joan Bigg
Joan Bigg

Naples - Joan Bigg (nee Grattan), 78, of Naples, FL and formerly Long Island, NY is at rest as of August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Howard Bigg, Joan worked as Executive Administrative Assistant at Macy's in NYC for 20 years. Following a move to Naples, Joan then worked for Collier County Government until her retirement. Joan leaves behind many friends who remember her for her intelligence, professionalism, gourmet cooking, kind heart, warm smile and great laugh. She will be greatly missed.




