|
|
Joan Boozer Elder
Naples, FL - Joan Boozer Elder, age 93, of Naples Florida, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was a graduate of Tudor Hall, Pine Manor College and received her BS from Northwestern University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as an avid community volunteer, philanthropist and friend who loved to entertain. She was a member of Royal Poinciana Golf Club and the Naples Yacht Club. Joan's talents were many, she was an accomplished tennis player, skier, sailor and golfer with two memberships to the "Hole-in-One" Society.
She enjoyed her summer home in Leland, Michigan and in her later years wintering with friends in Naples.
The family greatly appreciates the love and care that caregivers Shari Leabo and Shirley Garvin have given to their mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William L. Elder. She is survived by her sister, Alice B. Weaver; sons William L. "Bo" (Nancy) Elder, Jr. and John B. Elder; daughters Jane Elder (Fritz) Kunz and Mary Elder Schaff; grandchildren Lindsay Elder Thornton, Louis "Weezie" Elder Combs, Laura Elder Antrim, Bowman Elder, Jeremy Elder, Jason Elder, Anne Knubbe Kunz, Carey Kunz, Kamman Kunz, John Hosack "Zach" Schaff, Madeline Schaff Conrad, Bill Schaff; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN with a private burial and memorial service. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019