Joan C. Morris
Fort Meade, FL - Joan Morris aged 91 passed away Thursday November 19, at the home of her daughter in Fort Meade, FL. Joan was born in Coral Gables, FL on June 1, 1929. Joan was a long-time resident of Naples, moving from Miami in 1956. She raised three children, worked as a bookkeeper, and then as a Secretary at Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church. Joan had a life-long passion for medicine and decided to attend Nursing school at the age of 55. She spent the next 10 years caring for her beloved patients.
Joan had a passion for gardening and birding, recording all the birds in her Naples backyard over the last 30 years. The list reflects 56 species that came to visit. Joan was an animal-charmer who could summon the Blue Jays, Cardinals, rabbits, and squirrels to come at her call and swoop down for peanuts. She was a talented artist whose skills were demonstrated in paintings, quilts, sewing, and crafts. Her biggest passion by far though was forensic science and all things medical. Constantly curious, she loved to do research in her library or on the internet for information. She adored murder mysteries and was a voracious reader of most any book put in front of her.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Morris and her Son, Douglas Deering.
She is survived by her loving Son Lee Deering and wife Julie, Naples; Daughter Donna Butler and husband Geoff, Fort Meade; Sister Barbara Malloy, San Antonio; grandchildren Chris Deering, Jordan Erickson, Jon Deering, Valerie Diaz-de-Arce, Leslie Cummings, Ben Butler, their spouses and 10 great-grandchildren.
Staying true to her passion for forensics, Joan donated her body to the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at USF Tampa. There she joins the Team that is part of the Florida Institute for Research, Security, and Tactical Training (FIRST) working with the FBI and other crime fighting agencies to increase their knowledge and study of different environmental impacts to human cadavers.
If you would like to honor Joan, a donation to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, one of her many charities, can be made at https://www.guidingeyes.org/how-to-help/more-ways-to-give/memorialtribute-gift/