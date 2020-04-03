|
|
Joan C Weber
Naples - Joan C Weber, age 81, from Naples, FL passed away on April 1st, 2020.
Joan was born on February 11, 1939 in Philadelphia to Matthew and Katherine Cavanaugh. She was the second of three children. Her siblings were Jay and Celeste. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart and The Baldwin School. She graduated with a degree in Romance Language from Tufts University. Joan married Christian M Weber Jr on February 13, 1960. After having three children, they raised their family in Southern New Jersey, living in Medford Lakes, then Riverton. She was Vice President of Federal Oil Company in Camden, leading their credit department. After Federal Oil, she owned retail stores in South Jersey, as well as at the Jersey Shore. Joan and her family spent summers in Stone Harbor, NJ. They were active members at the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor. After her husband's passing in February 1996, she moved to Naples, FL the next year. She became a volunteer at The Nature Conservancy, as well as The Sugden Theater. She later moved to Bentley Village within Naples and loved volunteering at their library and thrift store. Joan is survived by her children: Meg Garza of Hollywood FL, Beth (Jay) Hermann of Melbourne FL, Christian (Zoe) Weber of St. Petersburg FL; Five grandchildren: Nate Hermann, Connor and Penny Garza, Joshua and Charlotte Weber; her sister Celeste Cook of New London, NH; and her longtime companion Dr. Tom Swift. She was predeceased by her parents Matthew and Katherine Cavanaugh, her brother Jay Cavanaugh and her husband Christian M. Weber.
Joan's desire was to be cremated. At this time, services will be postponed due to the current health emergency. Her family will be planning a celebration of her life as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avow Hospice of Naples FL or to a local hospice in her name. https://avowcares.org/
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020