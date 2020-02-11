|
Joan Catherine O'Neill
Bonita Springs - Joan C. O'Neill 89, of Bonita Springs died Monday, February 10, 2020 in Naples, FL. She was born March 22, 1930 in New York City, NY a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Kathryn (Kennedy) O'Malley. Prior to moving to Bonita Springs in 2005, Joan had lived in San Juan and Humacao, Puerto Rico since 1960.
On December 26, 1953, she married her beloved husband, Raymond C. O'Neill, in Bronx, NY. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Joan was a graduate of the College of Mount Saint Vincent in New York, and after raising their 8 children and at the age of 54, she decided to return to school. She enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico and in 1985 earned a Master's degree in Public Health with an emphasis in nutrition. Thereafter she worked for the WIC program in Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Department of Health and occasionally lectured at schools about the importance of proper nutrition.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Light Catholic Community in Ft. Myers, FL.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond C. O'Neill of Bonita Springs, FL; six sons, Jerome J. O'Neill of San Juan, PR, Robert B. O'Neill, MD of Miami Springs, FL, Christopher O'Neill (Karen) of Guaynavo, PR, Charles D. O'Neill of Ft. Myers, FL, Raymond C. O'Neill, Jr. of Bonita Springs, FL and Joseph P. O'Neill (Audrey) of Vienna, VA; two daughters, Joan M. O'Neill of New York City, NY and Maria R. Heller (Shawn) of Chadds Ford, PA; her sister, Ann Henning of Venice, FL; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Light Catholic Community 19680 Cypress View Drive Fort Myers, Florida 33967. Disposition of remains will follow in the memorial garden at Our Lady of Light.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020