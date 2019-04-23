|
Joan Dolores Ciccarelli
Naples, FL
On April 19, 2019, Joan
Ciccarelli went to join her beloved husband Frank in Heaven. On April 19, 1946, Frank told her he loved her for the very first time.
A devoted mother, wife, Nana, friend and homemaker, Joan was born in Buffalo N.Y. and spent her early years working for the General in the Marine Corps when first
married to Frank Ciccarelli. Both vowed in their love to have many children and make family a priority. They had 7
children. Joan was a stay at home mom until the children were grown when she worked with her husband's partner as a highly skilled secretary. She had a compelling command of the English language with a love for reading and writing.
The family moved to Naples in 1978 where Joan worked diligently on charitable causes: with daughter Deborah as co-founder of the Naples Fine Arts Society, known later as the United Arts Council, as a volunteer at NCH Community Hospital and with the Special Olympics program in Collier County. Later, she helped her children as they opened their financial planning business in Naples.
Joan's greatest joy was her family! She enjoyed
tennis with her girlfriends, was a competitive fun-loving card player, loved to walk daily and be outdoors, enjoyed
boating especially on Lake George and Chautauqua Lake and
traveling both abroad and throughout North America. One of her favorite pleasures was following the fall south in their RV from New England through to their mountain cabin in Georgia every year, and spending time with her children and grandchildren at Chautauqua Institution each summer. Chautauqua was the place that she reveled in learning, enjoying the symphony, opera, ballet, and theatre performances.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Raymond (Annette) and Paul (Neri) Ciccarelli; five daughters, Kathleen Curatolo (Anthony), Deborah Clementi (Louis), Kim Ciccarelli Kantor (Jan), Gaynell Anderson, Jill Ciccarelli Rapps (Pete); further defining the family with 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Ciccarelli in 2016. Joan's siblings include her sister Gail Biehl, and, preceded in death; her sisters, Geraldine and Ruthie and brothers, George and Richard.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida 34108. The Rev. Thomas James Glackin will be officiating.
The Ciccarelli family wishes to extend a special thank you to Avow Hospice, Joan's companions and caregivers Grace, Audrey, Winston, and Christa, Crystal, Carey, Jennifer and Emmanuela of McKenney Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: US Charitable Gift Trust, reference Ciccarelli Family Foundation in the memo line and mail to Ciccarelli Advisory Services, 9601 Tamiami Trail N., Naples FL 34108.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019