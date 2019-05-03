|
Joan E. Beach
Marco Island, FL
On April 27, 2019, Joan Estelle Beach was called home to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Welcoming her into the Kingdom of God are her parents (Galen and Tressa Shankster), her three sisters (Erma, Ilah and Wilma Jean), her brother (Philip) and many other loved ones. Joan was born on 3/21/1929 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. During her life she lived in Northeast Ohio (Bryan and Pioneer); Cincinnati, Ohio; Crossville, Tennessee and Southwest Florida (Marco Island and Naples). Joan was multi-talented and artistic and she was an
accomplished decorator, seamstress, beautician and an amazing cook. Along with her husband, William R. Beach, she owned several successful small businesses. She and her husband Bill were long-time members of the Wesley United Methodist Church on Marco Island. For the past several years, she resided at Terracina Grand in Naples, Florida with her loving and devoted husband Bill. She was known for her glamorous and impeccable style, her
beautiful singing voice, warm and beaming smile and
wonderful sense of humor. While at Terracina Grand, she enjoyed many activities including Bible Study, completing puzzles and singing with her husband Bill during Happy Hour and other celebrations. She earned a reputation as an expert Mahjong and Sequence player. Joining her husband (William R. Beach) in mourning her passing is her large family, her many friends and all that were touched by her loving and kind spirit. Joan was the loving and supportive mother and step-mother to Dana Hartsock of Cumming, Georgia; Dennis Hartsock of Naples, Florida; Julie Young of Athens, Georgia; Debra Beach of Crawfordsville, Indiana; and Bonnie (Wayne) McDaniel of Hamilton, Ohio. Her grandchildren will forever be blessed with her love and wisdom: Kelly (Stephen) Moss, Kimberly (Brian) Morani, Damian (Katie) Hartsock, Lindsay Hartsock, Bryan (Jessica) Hartsock, Joanna (Justin) Gwin, William (Demitria) Beach and Brittany (Paul) Simpson. Her great-grandchildren loved her dearly and she was
affectionately known as "Apple Grandma" by many of them. Missing her today are Jordan and Kristy Moss, Cameron
Morani, Sawyer and Mary Katherine Hartsock, Lillianne, Elliot and Adaline Beach and Dylan Simpson. Many nieces and
nephews also grieve with her immediate family. She will always be remembered for her love of God, her kindness and generosity, and her ability to make the sweetest lemonade when life gave her lemons. Visitation will be held on May 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Boulevard, Naples, Florida. Christian service to immediately follow. Memorial donations can be made to AVOW Hospice at https://avowcares.org/donate-now-1/
Published in Naples Daily News on May 3, 2019