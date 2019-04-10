Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Entombment
Following Services
Palm Royale Cemetery
Joan E. Mundola Obituary
Joan E. Mundola

Naples, FL

Joan E. Mundola passed away peacefully after a short

courageous battle with

melanoma at her Naples, FL home on April 8th, 2019. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 24th, 2019. She was the daughter of John and Mary Sasavage and brother John

Savage. She married the love of her life Arthur Mundola in

October of 1957 who predeceased her in 2006. Joan

attended Brooklyn College for nursing and worked many years as a nurse at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in

Smithtown, NY. She is survived by her 3 children, Keith, Jim (Diane) and Jill DeRosa (Jason) and grandchildren, Matthew and Cate. She is also survived by her sister-in laws, nieces and nephews.

After moving to Naples, FL from East Northport, NY , Joan enjoyed her grandchildren, Mahjong and Canasta with her many friends. She will be missed by all that knew her. Friends may Call, Wednesday April 10th from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday April 11 at 2:00pm at St. Agnes Church, Entombment in Palm Royale Cemetery to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
