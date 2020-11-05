1/1
Joan Evelyn Breitenbach
1929 - 2020
Fort Myers - Joan Evelyn Breitenbach, 91 of Fort Myers, died in Bonita Springs, FL Oct 8, 2020

Steady and brave Joan made it to the finish line and is finally at peace.

Joan was born March 19, 1929 in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband Charles L Schuber, Sr and husband of 47 years Edward (Ed) J Breitenbach. She is survived by her brother Warren (Joanna) Miller, daughter Diane McCullough, son Charles (Nancy) Schuber, Jr and daughter Laurie Schuber, stepchildren: son Steven (Anne) Breitenbach, daughter Ann (Phil) Philbin, son Eric (Gail) Breitenbach, nieces, nephew, 10 Grandchildren and 14 Greatgrandchildren.

Joan attended Missouri Valley College and DePaul University. After raising her children, she became a successful realtor in Lake Forest, IL. She and Ed then retired to Naples, FL where she continued her real estate career and became a licensed Insurance Agent. When Joan was not working, she and husband Ed were avid boaters, tennis players and skiers. Joan and Ed took their trawler from Lake Michigan down the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway to Naples, FL three times during their retirement.

Joan was a much-loved proud matriarch and the glue that held our family together.

A devoted wife, homemaker, loving and supportive mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend

She will be greatly missed.

Memorial Service & Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

www.cancer.org

American Cancer Society

PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123




Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
