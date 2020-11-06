Joan Kay Higgins
Joan Kay Higgins, 86, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1934 in Flint, Michigan and after spending her childhood in Indianapolis, IN she moved to Miami, FL and then to Naples, FL in 1974. Joan was married to William Higgins who preceded her death in 2008. She retired from Collier County Public Schools in 1996 after 20 years of service in the food industry. She was beloved by the staff and children at Golden Gate Elementary. Joan loved spending time with her family. She was a very special, fun spirited, kindhearted, and loving person. Joan will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her four daughters, Brenda Hamilton (the late Sammy Hamilton), Debbie (Don) McWaters, Sherry (Todd) Waggoner, and Christine (Jeff) Record all of Naples; her twin sister, Jane Keller of Indianapolis, IN; her grandchildren, John and Chris Farnsworth, Matt McWaters, Jordan and Clayton Waggoner and Sydney and Corey Record and her great grandchildren, Austin, Gabe, Kinleigh and Mya Farnsworth.
A private service was held on October 29, 2020.
