Joan M. Lieblich
Naples - Joan M. Lieblich (neé Cacciatore), 80, of Bonita Springs, passed away on November 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Edward Lieblich.
Joan was born on January 15, 1940, in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Dominick and Helen (neé Cardinale) Cacciatore. She grew up locally, attending and graduating from area schools. She married Edward Lieblich in 1963 and together raised two sons, Steven and Jason. After Edward's death in 1981, she embarked on a successful career as a manager in retail clothing stores in Westchester NY until her retirement.
Joan was an incredibly social person, easily making friends throughout her entire life. She moved from New York to Southwest Florida in 2016, where she continued to enjoy games of mahjong and bridge with her many friends. Through it all, she remained close to a large and loving family, and took endless joy in her five grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her sons Steven Lieblich and wife Jeannie of Bonita Springs, FL, and Jason Lieblich and wife Elizabeth of Lincoln, MA; sisters Brenda Schone of Naples, FL, and Donna Smith and husband Samuel of Katonah, NY. Proud grandmother to Ezra, Maxine, Ella, Maya, and Lana, Joan also leaves behind a niece, nephews, and many loving cousins.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to the American Cancer Society
