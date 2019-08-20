|
Joan M. (Cesaretti) Ramaccia
Naples - Joan Mary Ramaccia, formerly of Franklin Lakes, NJ, Morristown, NJ, and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Omaha, NE, at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert; husband, William, of 45 years; parents, Louis and Anna Cesaretti; sister, Gilda Cesaretti; and brother, Nello Cesaretti.
Joan was born on February 8, 1925, in Amsterdam, NY. She graduated from Union Hill High School, in Union City, NJ, and the McDowell School of Design, in NYC, where she was employed as a dress designer, before marrying her childhood sweetheart, William on September 2, 1946. They raised four children together: William, Clairann, Luanne, and Robert.
She lived in New Jersey most of her life before retiring to Naples, FL with her husband in 1988. She continued to reside there following his death in 1991, for another 25 years. In those years, she was active at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, in Naples, as an usher, and president of the Young At Heart Club. She loved God, and her family and friends deeply. She was kind, fun, and always generous. She was adventurous, and loved to travel. In late 2016, after her health began to decline, Joan moved to Omaha, NE to be closer to family.
She is survived by her son, William (Rebecca) Ramaccia, of Killingsworth, CT; daughter, Clairann (Charles) Hannon, of Beaufort, SC; and daughter, Luanne (Kevin) Little, of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Lisa Ramaccia, Mallory (Hannon) Kelleher, Kelly Hannon, Jonathan Little, Anna Little, and Victoria Kiszka; great grandson, Hayes William Kelleher; sister, Diana (Cesaretti) Renn; many nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be held on September 6, 2019, at 11 AM, at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be scheduled at a later date in Naples, FL.
If inclined, the family encourages memorials to be made to at .
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019