Joan Marie Church
Naples - Joan Marie Church, age 80, of Naples, FL, passed away Thursday morning, November 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born September 15, 1939, in Buffalo, NY, daughter of the late William and Gertrude Hardy.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Church and her sister Judy Rosenecker.
She is survived by her brothers William Hardy and James Hardy, her children: Lorrie Clasen (Jeffrey). Ronald McAfee, Jr. and Lynn Baehre (Eric) and her grandchildrern: Megan Clasen, Taylor Clasen, Lindsey Clasen, Sarah Vaughan, Sean McAfee, Madalyn Baehre, Ryan Baehre and Nicki Baehre and her great-grandchildren: Rhett and Hazel Vaughan.
Joan raised her family in Aurora, OH where she was the owner of The Travel Connection and loved playing golf and tennis at Walden. She and her husband Bob retired to Colliers Reserve in Naples, FL and were founding members of the Colliers Reserve Country Club. Joan enjoyed golfing with her friends and was famous for having made four holes in one. She loved entertaining in her home and was the hostess for the annual Christmas wine tasting in Colliers for many years. Joan loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life held for Joan in January.
We Love You Joan Marie.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019