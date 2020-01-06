|
|
Joan Marie Kavcak
Naples, Florida - Joan Marie Kavcak, 75, of Naples, FL, went to be home with her Lord on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020. She was born in Scranton, PA on November 27, 1944, the daughter of Dr. Stanley and Isabel (née Knoll) Grabowski.
Mrs. Kavcak is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald Joseph Kavcak; her loving children, Michael Chris (Jacqueline Delia) Kavcak of Austin, TX and Kristin Ann Bush of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Chase Courtney (Dalton Quinn) Harris of Fort Worth, TX; her loving sister, Mary (John) Bekish of Cape Coral, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was employed as a legal secretary for 17 years at the law firm of Quarles & Brady of Naples, Florida. Joan and Ron recently celebrated 51 years of marriage in August. Joan loved playing tennis and volunteering at Habitat for Humanity and Catholic Charities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples. There will be a reception in the church hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Betty Allen Gynecologic Cancer Foundation, www.gyncancerfl.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020