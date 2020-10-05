Joan Patricia Mill
Granville, Naples - A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Joan Patricia Mill, age 86, of Granville, Naples, Florida, and Sunbury was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Pastor Wes Humble officiating.
Joan passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at The Inn at Walnut Trail in Sunbury with her caring family by her side. She was born April 6, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Russell C. and Eleanor N. (Sheatzley) Wade.
Joan had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Jubilee Fellowship in Naples, Florida. She loved to make homemade cards for friends and family and was affectionately known as "Granny J" to her grandchildren. Joan was active in a local antique car club, loved to read books and watch shows about nature, especially about birds. Joan loved animals, especially her own dogs over the years. She will long be remembered as a kind and caring woman who loved to laugh. As a mother and grandmother, she loved to host family gatherings, especially at Christmas when she would hide a ceramic pickle in the tree and reward the grandchild who found it. Joan traveled the world visiting places in Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and Australia, as well as across the United States. She will be sadly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Don E. Mill, whom she married on December 23, 1966; three daughters, Kathleen Duckwall of Mount Vernon, Deborah (Gary) Clark of Centerburg, and Patricia (Tom) Ackers of Nashport; three step-children, Denise (Craig) Parker of Sunbury, Christa (John) Trimmer of Mount Perry, and Douglas (Sue) Mill of Newark; 29 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers Paul (Tokie) Wade of Batavia, David (Bev) Wade of Loveland, Dennis (Bridget) Wade of Temple, Texas; and a sister, Theresa Tucker of Newark; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Daisey May.
According to the kids and grandkids, Joan was the best mom and stepmom that they could have.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Wade.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.) on Monday, October 5, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view an online tribute or to leave a message of condolence for the Mill family.