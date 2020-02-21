|
|
Joan Theresa "Teri" Clemente
Naples - Joan Theresa "Teri" Clemente, 63, of Naples, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep on February 15, 2020 at home in her art studio with her family by her side. Born April 2,1956, she grew up in Havertown, Pennsylvania and married the love of her life, Michael Clemente, on November 27, 1982 in the Poconos in Pennsylvania. A frequent visitor to Naples, FL, Teri fell in love with the atmosphere and moved there permanently with her family in 1991.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and sister, Teri was also an accomplished artist with a remarkable talent for allowing her resplendent perspective on life to shine through in her artwork.
From a very early age, Teri had a passion for flowers, plants and the many wonders of this world. She combined this passion with her artwork, creating extraordinary pieces that brought her vision of the world to life. Her preferred medium was watercolor and her artwork presently hangs all over the world. She was truly at peace amongst the vibrant colors of her artwork and her gardens. She also spent many years as the art teacher at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School, at Pelican Bay and teaching art to anyone who wished to learn. She was known for her love of life, her infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Most of all she loved her family and friends, and inspired those around to her to see the world as a pretty place.
Teri is survived by her husband, Michael, of Naples, FL; her children, Michael Jr. and his wife Courtney of Birdsboro, Pa and Matthew and his wife Sheri of Copenhagen, Denmark; her five grandchildren, Gabriella, Aria, Giuliana, Michael and James; her parents, Joan & Jack Horgan; her siblings, Christine (Oliver), Kimberly (Alex) and Jack (Danielle); her many nieces and nephews, Jesse (Anthony), Sarah, Ryan, Katie, Jason, Ashley, Ava, and Gavin; countless other family and friends; and her beloved dogs Bobby and Dan.
A Celebration of Teri's Life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 11:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Cosmos, 536 Tamiami Trail N. Naples. In lieu of flowers or arrangements, the family has requested that donations in Teri's honor be made to or Avow Hospice.
