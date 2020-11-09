JoAnn M. Ward
Bonita Spring - JoAnn M. (neé Couch) Ward, 73, of Bonita Springs, passed away peacefully after a short illness on November 1st. She was the beloved wife of David G. Ward IV.
JoAnn was born on March 21, 1947 in Pawtucket, RI, to the late Edward A. and Mary E. (neé McLaughlin) Couch. She grew up in Warwick, graduating from Warwick Veterans High School. She continued her educational pursuits by earning her undergraduate degree from Bryant College. She immediately acquired a teaching position with the Providence School System and concurrently earned her Master's Degree from Providence College while educating young minds. She held her position as a teacher in the Providence School System for 37 years until her retirement in 2005. She and her husband became permanent Floridians in 2013, moving to Bonita Springs.
JoAnn held a deep passion for learning and education. She loved shaping her world gardening, and capturing the moment by photography. She loved to travel, particularly enjoying the time she spent in Las Vegas.
JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, David G. Ward IV. Sister to James Couch of RI, Edward Couch of RI, and Kathy Lewandowski and husband Steve of NM. Proud step-mother to Christine Ward of FL. Sister-in-Law to Lawrence Ward and wife Cheryl of FL, Harold Fuhrman and wife Carolyn of FL.
She is also leaves many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations in memory of JoAnn may be made to the American Cancer Society
.