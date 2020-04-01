|
Joanne Belko
Naples - Joanne Belko, 86, a resident of Naples, died peacefully at home, Thursday March 26, 2020, after a long illness. Born on November 5, 1933, she grew up in South River, New Jersey, and retired from New Jersey Bell. She moved to Naples in 2003 with her late husband, George to be closer to family. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Sabol, of Sanibel, Florida. Services will be held at 2pm Monday, April 6, at St Paul's Episcopal Church and services will be live streamed on YouTube.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020