Joanne Cole Bhatta passed away on May 15, 2019 at The Glenview in Naples, FL. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 29, 1930. She was raised in Willoughby, OH. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Barnes Cole and John Burton Cole.

Mrs. Bhatta graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1948 and from the University of Mount Union, Alliance, OH in 1952 with a BA degree. She also attended Kent State University and Lake Erie College in Ohio and Monticello College in Alton, IL.

In 1954 Mrs. Bhatta joined Special Services and was stationed at U. S. Army bases in La Rochelle and Angouleme, France. From 1961 - 1975 Mrs. Bhatta was employed by the Department of Defense Dependent Schools teaching elementary education at military bases in Bad Nauheim and Stuttgart, Germany; Verdun and Saumur, France; Chofu and Yokosuka, Japan; and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

From Cuba, Mrs. Bhatta moved to Naples, FL where she has resided since 1975. She had been a volunteer at the Naples Community Hospital and a Literacy Volunteer of Collier County. She was a member of the Country Club of Naples, Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, and the Naples Women's Club as well as the Willoughby United Methodist Church in Willoughby, OH.

Private interment will be at Palm Royale Cemetery Mausoleum in Naples, FL. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019
