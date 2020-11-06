Joe Kelly
Naples - Joe Kelly, loving father, grandfather, brother, husband, friend and sponsor died November 5, 2020 at 10:50pm surrounded by his entire family and closest friends at his home after a long illness. He was 76 years old.
Joseph Francis Kelly was born January 9, 1944 in New York City, the 10th of 15 children of Irish immigrant parents, Rose and Bernard Kelly. After trying his hand as a printer's apprentice, Joe undertook to learn the roofing trade, a skill he put to use after his 1972 marriage to his first wife, Debera (nee Marchiony.) The couple relocated to Naples, Florida in 1973, where they had three children and Joe started Kelly Roofing. At first a one-man operation, Kelly Roofing now, under the stewardship of his sons, has grown to a multi-million dollar operation.
Joe was a proud and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, of which he was a sober member for 46 years. Speaking at both national and international AA meetings and conventions, he helped countless members over the years to achieve sobriety.
Travel was one of Joe's passions and he visited 45 states and many countries, including 17 visits to Ireland. In his later years, he also created many memories with family and friends during time spent at his cabin in Morganton in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.
Joe is survived by his wife Susan Popejoy of Marco Island. He is survived by his children Kenneth, Kristina and Joseph, Jr.; daughters and son-in-laws Jennifer, Brittany and Jimmy; grandsons Austin, Jimmy and Justin; ten of his siblings; stepdaughter Linda; step son-in-law Seth; step daughter-in-law Katharine; step-grandchildren Samuel, Stephen, and Nina and step great-grandchildren Ama and Tai. Joe was predeceased by his first wife Debera.
A funeral service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at 525 11th Avenue, North in Naples on Saturday, November 14th at 10am. Internment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Viewing will precede the service from 5pm to 8pm Friday, November 13th. All are invited to attend as well as leave any final messages in the virtual guestbook to be found at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
In lieu of flowers, the Kelly Family asks that donations in Joe's name should be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, found at https://avowcares.org/
