John A. Kelly, Jr.
Naples - John A. Kelly, Jr. (Jack) passed away peacefully at age 88 in Naples, Florida. Jack was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and an adored grandfather and is sorely missed. Jack's life was characterized by determination, a zest for life and a strong connection to his family. Jack grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, the eldest of seven children and relished that role throughout his life. He loved school and he loved sport. Jack's track career started at Fenwick High School in Oak Park, and upon graduation he was awarded a track scholarship to attend Drake University. From 1949 -1951, Jack ran on both the one-mile and half-mile relay teams and set records at the Drake Relays. He entertained the family with stories about driving around the country to attend track meets, the many victories and great times he had with his fellow teammates. His storytelling brought these experiences to life for all of us to enjoy with him. Jack completed his BA at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and then went on to earn his MBA and JD in 1956. More importantly, it was at Michigan that Jack meet his future wife, Joyce Judson, and they married in 1958. Jack and Joyce had a wonderful, loving marriage. Jack was a true family man who brought much joy and love to his family over the years. He was very proud of his wife and three daughters and their achievements. Jack was also known by all for his sense of humor and generosity as well as for his outgoing and gregarious manner. Jack was the senior partner at Kelly, Olson, Michod, DeHaan & Richter, practicing corporate law. The firm was established in 1864 and is one of the oldest law firms in Chicago. Jack was very proud of his firm and their work. He had the ability to mix business and pleasure. These characteristics resulted in long-standing relationships with G & W Electric, Midtronics, the Peerless Confection Company, Chez Paul restaurant as well as other companies. People liked to be around Jack - he was smart, funny and gave excellent advice. Jack divided his time between Winnetka, IL, Grand Beach, MI as well as Naples, FL where he spent his winters and enjoying golf at Hole-In-The-Wall and Royal Poinciana Golf Clubs. Jack is survived by his wife Joyce, his three daughters, Liz Kelly of Chicago, IL, Julie Kelly of London, England, Karen Wilber of Glencoe, IL; four grandchildren, Walker, Daisy, Jack and Clara; and four brothers and sisters. A private Memorial Mass will take place at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church in Winnetka, IL in August. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Fenwick High School, for student scholarships, or to the University Club of Chicago Foundation, which provides scholarships for the staff and their children. Jack strongly believed in providing young people with the same educational opportunities that he had and that made his life so rich. Donations can be made to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302, In Memory of Jack Kelly '49. Gifts can also be made on-line at: https:// www.fenwickfriars.com/alumni/make-a-gift/
or to the University Club of Chicago Foundation, Attn: Mr. John Spidalette, 76 East Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information or online condolences at https:// www.donnellanfuneral.com
or 847-675-1990.