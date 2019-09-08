|
John Alfred Steinwand
Naples - John Steinwand passed away August 30, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his sons Jeffrey and Kurt (Yvonne), his daughter Melissa (Jon), three grandchildren (Matthew, Megan, and Dylan), his brother Edward (Cheryl), and his sister Rosann. Originally from Toledo, Ohio, he moved his family to Naples in 1972, where he had been a licensed Florida Realtor® for over three decades.
He was named 2001 President, 1982 REALTOR® of the Year and 1979 Realtor-Associate® of the Year of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS®. His activity in the Florida REALTORS® Association led to serving as a Director and he was a two-time Life Member of the National Association's REALTORS® Political Action Committee. For his work in protecting private property rights, he was presented with NABOR's Ad Miller Award. In 2003 he was inducted into the NABOR Hall of Fame.
John authored PSYCHOLOGICAL SELLING, a sales training "bible," and in 2011 he was selected to the Madison WHO'S WHO of Executives and Professionals. In 2010 he was honored in Strathmore's WHO'S WHO of "Individuals who have demonstrated leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession"; in 2002 he was listed as an "Honored Professional" in the National Register's WHO'S WHO; in 2004 and 2005 he was named to The Metropolitan Executive & Professional Registry and the United WHO'S WHO Executive Registry. He was also active in Naples area civic affairs, serving as a Director and Vice-President of the Naples Chamber of Commerce in the mid-1970s.
Prior to moving to Florida, John had spent a dozen years in broadcast station management in Toledo, Detroit, and Memphis. In 1964 the national Dell Publication, WHO'S WHO in RADIO-TV, featured him as the youngest TV station executive in the industry. His associates will remember him as a kind and dependable friend. His family will remember him as a loving father and husband who always gave of himself so that others may prosper.
Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019