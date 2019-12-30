|
John Allen McKlveen
John A. McKlveen passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born April 5, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia. He was the loving son of Ann Darling McKlveen and the late Robert Eugene McKlveen. He grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and later moved to Springfield, Virginia. He owned his own company, Springfield Engineering Corporation for 27 years. He was also the Lead Machinist at Commonwealth Technology Incorporated in Alexandria, Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in 1971 and was a very active alumnus, attending his class reunions, luncheons, and various other GWAA activities. He divided his time between his two homes in Marco Island, Florida and Hot Springs, Virginia. He was enjoying retirement to its fullest by spending time with his family, and always had his dog, Fang 4 by his side. John was a gun enthusiast and a member of the NRA. He was a huge baseball fan and played on several leagues over the years. He was an avid member of Costco. John's other interests included the Beatles, The Simpsons, American Eskimos, Coke Zero and ice cream. He left this world doing what he loved, shooting guns at the gun range. John delivered food for Meals on Wheels and often used his own funds to ensure all the needs of the recipients were met. He will be remembered for his very generous heart, sharp wit, and humor.
John is survived by his children; Sean Allen McKlveen (Christine), Erin Randall McKlveen Murray (Richard), and Casey Elizabeth McKlveen Morris (Devin), and eight grandchildren: Sophia and Addyson McKlveen and Liam, Luke, Keegan, Caelinn, Lochlann, and Cormac Murray. He also leaves behind his siblings: Robert McKlveen Jr., James McKlveen, and Laura McKlveen (Jeff Willis), fiancee Simin Foster, and beloved dog Fang 4, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was predeceased by his grandson Seamus Allen Murray, wife Shiela (McGough) McKlveen, and his dogs Fangs 1, 2, and 3. Friends and Family are invited to join the family for visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA. A reception will follow at Everly Wheatly Funeral home at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels. https://www.mealsonwheelsofbonitasprings.org/donate/
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019