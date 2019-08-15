|
John Alvin Fadely
Bonita Springs - John Fadely, born March 23, 1943 in Anderson, Indiana passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. He attended Madison Heights High School in Anderson, Indiana. He joined the Navy after high school where he learned his trade of Tool and Die Making. He worked for several tool and die shops before enjoying a long career with Delco Remy as a Tool and Die Maker. During his tenure at Delco Remy he started his own shop with friend James Ferguson called J&J Tool. He retired from the Ft Wayne Truck and Bus prior to moving to Florida where he continued to work on a part time basis for several security companies. His passion for helping others led him to memberships to the Elks, Redman Lodge, American Legion, Moose, Murat Shrine, Madison County Shrine Club-where he was an active member of the Desert Patrol. He held many offices within those organizations. He was on the Daleville School Board from 1988-1992. In Florida, he belonged to Bonita Springs Lions Club. He joined the Araba Shrine Temple where he was active in the Tin Lizzies before transferring to the Klassy Kars. He ran the Araba Bingo. He was involved with the Quetzacoatl. John's life was enriched by improving the lives of children through the . In January of this year, he was elected as Illustrious Sir John Fadely, (Potentate). He is preceded in death by his Father Frances Fadely, Mother Inez Martin and Step-Father Lennie Price who raised him after his father's passing. He is preceded by his former wife Dianna Fadely and his brother Steve Price. John is survived by his wife, Terry Fadely of 34 years, Children-Traci Fadely of Anderson, Robert (Jennifer) Fadely of Niles Michigan, Shelley(David) Fadely Gentry. Six Grandchildren-Madison Fadely, Melissa Gentry, Alex Fadely, Spencer Gentry, Jacob Erickson and Eli Fadely. John is also survived by his Aunt Charlotte Martin and special sons Javier Vazquez of Madrid, Spain, Greg Blake and Chris Wilson. A Celebration Of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to the Araba Shrine Temple at 2010 Hanson Street, Fort Myers, FL. 33901. Arrangements are being handled by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019