John B. Elliff
Naples - John Malseed Bell Elliff, 89, passed away October 2, 2020. Born December 27, 1930 to Joseph and Harriet Elliff he grew up in Hubbard Woods, IL attending New Trier High School where he played football. He majored in business at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and following graduation served in the Army Finance Corps in Indiana and Germany. In 1953 he married his college sweetheart Nelda LuAnne Kemmerer.
John worked for the Jewel Tea Company, beginning as a door to door salesman during his college summers and retiring in 1988 as Vice President in charge of sales.
Two events in his youth greatly influenced his life. When he was ten his family took a vacation to the Smokey Mountains just before that area became a National Park. Gatlinburg had only one hotel, a grocery store, a bar, and the stables. He learned to ride and he loved the mountains, trees, waterfalls and wild flowers plus the history of the early settlers. He and his bride honeymooned there and returned many times with their children. When he was sixteen he spent a summer as a wrangler at a dude ranch in Wyoming. His favorite memory was riding at dawn to round up the horses. He loved the rivers, fishing, and everything about the west.
John and his wife lived many years in Glenview, IL, then in Florida at Bonita Bay in Bonita Springs before moving to Bentley Village in Naples. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, Lions Club (Past President) and First Presbyterian Church. He was instrumental in founding the Lions Club Eye Clinic and obtaining funding for it. He ran their Saturday morning farmers market and also organized an annual outing of fishing and lunch for handicapped children and their families. Through church he started the Help a Child Read Program and also arranged a concert to raise money for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.
His favorite activity was fly fishing. Not an avid golfer, he and his sons liked to play a few holes using a scoring system that only counted their good shots. John enjoyed doing for others and having fun. He will be fondly remembered by many at Bonita Bay for a special tennis group he started there and the beach parties held for friends.
He is survived by his wife Nelda; four children, Scott (Karen), Jeanine (Don), Steven (Julie), and Kimberly (J. D.); four grandchildren, Grace, Rachel, Holly, and Brock; and one great grandchild, Zavier.
A family memorial service will take place in the Smokey Mountains at a later date.
Donations in John's name may be made to the Lions Club Eye Clinic or First Presbyterian Church both in Bonita Springs. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.