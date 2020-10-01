1/1
John B. Lepore
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John B. Lepore

John B. Lepore, born January 29th, 1941 went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 27th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kelley Anne Lepore, and parents Fortunato and Adele Lepore ,and he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Anne Murray Lepore, sons Scott J. Lepore and Gregg M. Lepore, and daughter Mindy Anne London, daughter- in -law Lisa Tessier Lepore, and son-in-law Wayne London. He is survived by six Grandchildren Tessa, Johnny, Paige , Journey, Dayna, and Darrin and three Great grandchildren Isabella, D.J., and Harvey.

John was born to parents of Italian descent in NYC in 1941. He attended Hofstra University on Long Island graduating with a bachelor's degree in accounting and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United State Army upon graduation. He served his country at Ft Lewis as a Military Police Commander, and upon his departure from the military joined the United State Government in a 22-year career as a federal agent and was the Special Agent in Charge of the Orlando DEA office from 1973-1975. He worked for the United State Treasury Department, as well as the Department of Justice retiring in 1984 as a DEA Supervisory Agent. Retirement did not last long, and he quickly joined his wife in a successful real estate career which involved the development of strip shopping centers and apartment complexes outside the New Orleans area. He continued that profession l and was affiliated with John R Wood Properties in Naples, Florida.

He also was highly active in community organization such as Big Brothers Big Sister, Hope for Haiti, and the Catholic and Baptist Church. John was active in politics and ran for Sheriff of Collier County in 1992. His quick wit and sense of humor was appreciated by all, and he was a special person and will be missed by all those who loved him. He had a big heart and was a highly successful individual.

Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved