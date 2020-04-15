|
John Boyce Donaldson
Naples, Florida - John Boyce Donaldson died on April 10, 2020, at 100 years of age. Born on February 3, 1920, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Walter F. Donaldson, M.D., and Nan (Van Swearingen) Donaldson. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Keally) to whom he was lovingly and devotedly married for 64 years. Also predeceasing him were his brothers Walter Donaldson, Van Donaldson, M.D., and William Donaldson and his sisters Sally Stoll and Nancy Clarke. He is survived by a daughter, Leslie D. Patten, and son-in-law, Michael; a son, John B. Donaldson, and daughter-in-law, Pamela; five grandchildren: Bethany Patten, Nicholas Patten, Jonathan Patten, Alissa Lane, and Ava Donaldson; and three great-grandchildren: Violet Patten, Gus Patten, and River James. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Donaldson, his niece Kay Stanton, and many other loving nieces and nephews.
Boyce was educated in Pittsburgh public schools and received his B.S. at the University of Pittsburgh. After graduation he was employed by U.S. Steel before joining the Navy to serve in WWII. He skippered an LCT in the Pacific where he bravely participated in the amphibian assault on Okinawa. After the war he was employed by Standard Brands/Nabisco Brands from 1946 to 1985, starting as a trainee and rising to Senior Vice President of Operations. His career took him to several cities in North America including 16 years in Canada.
Boyce made Naples his home for the past 35 years and was a tireless volunteer, providing countless hours of service to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Trinity-by-the-Cove, Meals on Wheels, NAMI, and the Red Cross. An avid birder and naturalist, he was an active and faithful supporter and protector of his treasured natural Florida environment.
His kindness and generosity of spirit were felt by all who knew him and are a legacy that has passed down to his grateful family.
His family would like to thank all his caregivers at Moorings Park for their loving attention, especially those at Orchid Terrace most recently.
A service will be held at Trinity-by-the-Cove in Naples, Florida, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102 (www.conservancy.org/donate) or AVOW, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34109 (www.avowcares.org/donate-now).
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020