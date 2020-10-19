John Bracco
Naples - John Bracco, 86, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Bentley Village Health Care Center. Formerly of Bayside, Queens in New York he began wintering in Bonita Springs, FL in 1997 before making it his permanent home. He recently relocated to Naples in 2017. John was born November 11, 1933 in Neresine, Croatia the son of the late Romano and Georgia (Matcovich) Bracco.
Mr. Bracco immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1961 at the age of 28. He worked as a construction foreman in New York City and helped build many of the city's most trafficked bridges, tunnels, and subways. He also belonged to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local Union 608.
John was also a lifelong member of the Neresine Society as well as a member of the Sailing Club at Pelican Landing. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed European Soccer. John also loved playing bocce and was proud to have supervised the building of new bocce courts at Pelican Landing.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Lorraine A. (Simonelli) Bracco; loving children, Christina (Carmelo) Peri of Charlotte, NC, John (Kimberly) Bracco of Charlestown, NH and Mark (Jamie) Bracco of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Pia Giurissa of Trieste, Italy; and 8 cherished grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Paolina Soccolich and Romana Vatavuk.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Entombment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.